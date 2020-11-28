Letter to the Editor: Things are happening that are scary

I am not that thankful this year because the coronavirus and politics are just crazy. But, I still have my friends my family who give me support and comfort at these dark times.

I’m not able to see my friends smile unless were talking virtually. My grandparents won't even let us in when were visiting.

I’m scared about the politics around the presidential race. There are (Donald) Trump rallies and things I'd rather not talk about.

But, I’m really just thankful we are OK here.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.