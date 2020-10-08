 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: The Republican Party will do the right thing with the Supreme Court nomination

Regarding the letter "Ginsburg death will test Republican senators (Sept. 24)," the writer gives the names of the noble senators who did not want to vote for a Supreme Court justice just 11 months before the presidential election in 2016.

All of them Republicans.

I am a proud Republican, always been one.

The Republican Party has always stood for great family values and a want to project to the world American sense of fair play.

We want to be leaders and give a good example for the good people of the world, maybe even to Democrats.

I am sure my party will do the right thing when the Supreme Court nomination comes up.

"Thou shall know my followers by their actions."

