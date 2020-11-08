Letter to the Editor: The moment that broke a Tulsa ER physician

I’m an emergency room doctor in Tulsa.

When the president recently said that doctors are inflating COVID-19 deaths for money, after seven months of helping strangers die alone and being afraid to hug my family, this finally broke me, and I cried.

Has politics confused us this badly? We’re blaming the health care workers?

We, the people, need to all be on the same page and see this virus as our common enemy, or we will all lose.

COVID-19 does not care about any of the things we normally care about. It will simply keep killing us, and it will not stop, no matter how badly we want it to, until we beat it.

The World War II generation is “the greatest” because it did unimaginably difficult things, made ultimate sacrifices for the collective good and delivered us from evil.

That generation fought through winters, freezing and starving, thousands of miles from home, to “get back to normal.” All we have to do is stop going out to eat.

This is our generation’s greatest challenge, but also a profound opportunity to write our legacy. This battle will be difficult, and we will suffer — because doing whatever it takes is difficult.