Oklahoma built its house on a foundation of sand regarding the jurisdictional authority to govern.
After the Supreme Court's McGirt decision held the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished, we’ve seen fear-mongering and outcry regarding “uncertainty” with divisive intent, instead of acknowledging that for over 100 years Oklahoma has infringed on the inherent rights of the tribes to govern and exercise authority within their reservations.
Tribes recognize there is no benefit to widespread disruption and have committed to working with co-sovereigns as the transition to recapture usurped authority occurs.
Hyper-focus on markets and “sky is falling” assumptions regarding private investment in eastern Oklahoma because of tribal authority is laughable.
Tribes secure private investments and collaborate with entrepreneurs that understand opportunities in Indian Country.
No private enterprise reinvests revenue into public goods like tribal enterprises do.
Gaming revenues allocated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act requirements have done more to improve this state than any business seeking tax avoidance.
Tribal governance maintains a collective good perspective, avoiding exploitative pay to play schemes. Cries for stability are undercut when those same voices bend over backwards for corporate interests.
There’s more to governance than hustling for business.
Eagerness to incentivize through tax giveaways means paltry state budgets, cut services, non-competitive public employee wages and bottom rankings across quality of life indicators.
That doesn’t lend credibility to state authority, usurped or not.
Capital is not a coward. Leaders kowtowing to oil interests are cowards.
Land ownership and property taxation don’t change. Carpetbaggers looking to exploit don’t change either.
Carly Griffith Hotvedt, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Carly Griffith Hotvedt is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
