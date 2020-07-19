I read with interest stories regarding athletic teams changing their names from a Native American reference.
In one story, a person interviewed hoped the Atlanta Braves would change its name. That gave me pause.
As a graduate of Tulsa Central High School, I don’t understand the objection to the Braves.
The dictionary definition is "having or showing mental or moral strength to face danger, fear: showing courage a brave soldier a brave smile," or "exhibiting courage or courageous endurance."
None of these definitions or descriptions are negative or derogatory in any way. The word is not one that slanders or demeans.
I don’t understand why one would take offense to a term describing very positive qualities that one would hope all of us possess to some degree.
The Appeal to the Great Spirit image is significant to every student of Central High School for its spiritual value symbolic of yearning within every person to realize their highest potential.
It is significant for its artistic value as a tribute of respect for the Native American culture. The statue today stands in the entrance of Central High School.
The “Brave” with his arms raised to the sky in appeal, remains a symbol of yearning, dignity, spiritualism, peace and hope for a better world.
There is nothing derogatory or demeaning about the Braves.: On CHS!
Editor's Note: Marsha Dunham is the president of the Tulsa Central High School Foundation.
