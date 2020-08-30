 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor:Thanking Tulsa County for helping businesses in pandemic

Tulsa County Commission Chairman Ron Peters announces the distribution of the CARES act funds to small businesses on July 2 in downtown Tulsa. Additional distribution of relief funds was approved Monday by Tulsa County commissioners. 

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Like thousands of other small business owners in Tulsa County, my company has been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Business activity came to a standstill, and revenue to operate my company quickly dried up.

That is why I was so thankful to read that Tulsa County had decided to commit $25 million of CARES funding for small business support.

Under the leadership of the Board of County Commissioners, led by Chairman Ron Peters, and the professional administrative experience of Terry Simonson, they wisely retained the Tulsa's Economic Development Corporation to accept loan applications to help hundreds of companies like mine keep our doors open while we refocused into survival mode.

I couldn't be more pleased with the help and concern shown to me by TEDC.

While Congress still wrestles with how to help the country, the citizens of Tulsa County have every reason to be proud of the work and leadership being shown by the officials in Tulsa County.

They have truly shown that Tulsa County CARES.

Thank you Tulsa County for being there when I, and hundreds like me, needed help to keep my company open and my employees employed.

