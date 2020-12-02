 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Thankful presidential transition has begun

Thankfully, the General Services Administration relented on its hostage-like situation and ascertained Joe Biden is the president-elect.

I don't know why President Donald Trump waited 2½  weeks to acknowledge the obvious. He was either a spiteful narcissist or was irrational and deluded.

Either way, Trump needs serious help, and I hope he gets it.

We can now work together to ensure the health and safety of our people during this pandemic. And we can unite to preserve our national security.

For this we are thankful.

