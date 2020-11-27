Letter to the Editor: Thankful for willpower to keep going in tough times

I am thankful for all of the volunteers who have risen up during this pandemic, and all the people who put their life on the line so others can get their basic needs.

I am thankful for the willpower to keep going during this tough time and hope that I can sustain it for longer.

I am thankful for all parents who protect their kids from dangers, and other kids from dangers. I am thankful for the scientists working hard every day to keep people safe.

I am thankful for teachers and principals for keeping the school system safe and functioning.

I am thankful for all the joy, happiness and good things that have happened this year.

