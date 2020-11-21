Letter to the Editor: Thankful for people wearing masks

Right now there is a very bad virus going around called COVID-19.
And what I'm thankful for right now is all the people who are wearing masks and working at hospitals.
Everyone who does wear a mask, they are protecting not only themselves, but others too.
I love how the people do what they are supposed to do.
I hope COVID-19 will get better. For the people who have it, I wish they will get better.
