Letter to the Editor: Thankful for people wearing masks

Right now there is a very bad virus going around called COVID-19.

And what I'm thankful for right now is all the people who are wearing masks and working at hospitals.

Everyone who does wear a mask, they are protecting not only themselves, but others too.

I love how the people do what they are supposed to do.

I hope COVID-19 will get better. For the people who have it, I wish they will get better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.