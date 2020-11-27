 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Thankful for health and family

I am thankful my family is safe and healthy. I’m thankful my brother hasn't had anything happen that would scare him.

I’m thankful for my grandma being alive; she is loving. I’m grateful for my great-great grandma being alive and healthy.

I am thankful for my dog being alive, healthy and very happy.

