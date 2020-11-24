 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Thankful for everything

I am thankful for my friends and family. I like having fun with my siblings and having friends.

I am also thankful for the things I have: a roof over my head and love my parents give me.

I also am also thankful for the food my parents make me. I am thankful for everything that I have.

Xavier Chang, 10, Lanier Elementary

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

