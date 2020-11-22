Letter to the Editor: Thankful for being able to learn during a weird time

I am happy that I get to spend time with my family during COVID-19. I am glad that most of us are safe.
I am grateful that we are going to school again. I am thankful for being able to learn at this weird time.
I am happy to be with my friends and family. I could not be at this point without them.
May we all stay safe, and I will ask no one to get hurt in any family. I will be as helpful as I can.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!