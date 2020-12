I am thankful for waking up this morning and for being able to get education.

Some kids my age don't even get to go to school. They have to work. It's sad that we make jokes and stuff about school

I love coming to this place. It's amazing, and the people here are so nice.

I am thankful for my loyal, nice friends and family. That's why I am thankful for another day.

