Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the cities issuing mask mandates

I sincerely want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council for continuing to make Tulsans' safety and well-being a top priority!

And thank you to Mayor Robert Lee and the Jenks City Council for joining with Tulsa in issuing a mask mandate in Jenks.

It takes courage to be a leader, to make often unpopular decisions because it's the right thing to do for the greater good.

Whether you believe in the efficacy of masks, science clearly demonstrates that they work in reducing the spread of COVID-19. They protect me. They protect you.

We must all do our part to support the extraordinary efforts of our frontline workers — the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who are being overwhelmed right now trying to keep all of us safe.

Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, socially distance and avoid large gatherings. It's pretty simple.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.