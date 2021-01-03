Letter to the Editor: Thank you to all the donors and volunteers

I'm forever amazed this time of year at the generosity of our local benefactors, blood donors and nonprofit organizations making extraordinary things happen for so many.

This year has painfully reminded many of us that we are but a missed paycheck away from financial upheaval or, for some, total ruin.

I am reminded that one day in the near future I may need the help of senior services such as Meals on Wheels or a blood transfusion following a surgery or an accident.

I want to believe that those services will be available to me or someone I know.

We cannot sit in our warm homes and complacently expect the generosity of others to be an endless supply.

Thank you to all the donors for your contributions of time, transportation, groceries, food preparation, money, and knowledge; and most of all, your caring.

A bright and safe New Year to us all!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.