Letter to the Editor: Thank you to all people supporting face masks

Thank you to all Tulsans who have worn face coverings since this coronavirus started.

Thank you, Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa City Councilors, for being responsible caring people who took action to support a mask mandate for the Tulsa community while other surrounding communities are still trying to find the courage to do it.

Thank you to the Tulsa businesses that seriously enforce the mask mandate while others are still looking the other way, watching their bottom line instead. Shame on you.

Thank you to the Tulsa businesses providing free paper masks, sanitizers and other protections. You all are the best of Tulsa.

I am a three-time cancer survivor who has worn a mask from early on, even when officials said it wouldn’t help.

We continue to make cloth face masks and donate them to local nonprofits. I am a lifetime Tulsa resident who loves this town.

I am proud of Tulsa and the support for face coverings. I don’t understand why Gov. Kevin Stitt doesn't man up and make all Oklahomans safer.

When you come to Tulsa to visit, work or shop, wear your face coverings.