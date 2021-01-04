Letter to the Editor: Thank the grocery store workers as frontline workers

There are a lot of COVID-19 heroes who deserve our respect and admiration.

However, there is an army of people with whom others deal with every day who seem to not get any credit.

These heroes are your friendly grocery store workers.

We've been there since the start of the pandemic, and we're still there! We're exposed to hundreds of people every day.

We don't know if we'll get the virus from you or the next customer. But we haven't let down our guard.

We mask up, we wash up, and we put up with some of the most outrageous accusations.

We are here, and we're not going away.

We, as individuals, are only going to go away if you show up at our store not wearing a mask.

Skeptics are the ones who are going to close us up because of your casual attitude.

By City of Tulsa statute, we could loose our business license as a result of your blatant ignorance.

We are the people at your local grocery store. We are the ones who put food on your table. We work for you so you can take care of cooking for your family.