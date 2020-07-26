It is terrifying that our public schools will soon open, despite the surge of the contagious and deadly COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with various hybrid plans that are unrealistic.
Yet, our children, teachers, office staff, bus drivers, principals, cafeteria workers and custodians will be thrown to the wolves. It’s unimaginable tempting fate or having a "let’s see" attitude if any become ill or die, before postponing a few months of a traditional school year.
After cautiously sheltering in place for months, they are now being asked to interact with hundreds of children with thousands of household contacts.
The more exposure, the more risk their family members can get sick and die, too. Many companies and organizations are operating remotely so their members do not become infected.
According to an infectious disease doctor, it is now known to cause lung, heart, kidney, brain and clotting system complications. In children, there is the possibility of a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
That’s just what is known about the immediate effects. There is no idea what the longer-term effects might be.
Should we risk the health and vitality of our children to find out what those long term side effects might be?
The predictability of a vaccine is in the very near future. So, why expose adults and children to needless pain and a possible permanent condition, such as, death.
Who will be held accountable?
