Letter to the Editor: Telling at-risk people to vote in person is voter suppression

The idea put forth in "New voting idea (Sept. 12)" is a terrible idea.

I am a retired biology and chemistry teacher from Nathan Hale High School. I have voted in most every election that I could.

From 1969, when my first husband died in Vietnam, I have taken my voting responsibility most seriously.

I have studied the people and issues involved and made rational choices.

This time, I need to vote absentee because I am diabetic and have just been diagnosed with a treatable lymphoma.

If I take the suggestion in the letter and show up at the polls to vote in person, I could get COVID-19 and possibly sacrifice my life.

This is not a choice I am willing to make.

Absentee voting is safe and effective because you sign a statement attesting to the fact that this is your vote and you are who you say you are.

This is under the penalty of perjury.

No one wants to go to jail or pay a fine for voting illegally.