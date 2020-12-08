Letter to the Editor: Teaching your children about the nation's heroes

The lyrics of one of my favorite oldies, in part, “You who are on the road must have a code that you can live by…” Credit Graham Nash for this classic Crosby, Stills and Nash song.

Certain songs inspire my writing.

My late father was a proud Marine and a veteran of World War II. He embodied the courage of many young men who went off to war to save this nation from autocratic maniacs.

My father later taught me about how President Franklin D. Roosevelt led this nation to victory against tyranny and did it from his wheelchair before dying in 1945.

Juxtapose this image with what was on television recently: On a split screen was a buffoonish man in a red sweater, lining up a putt on his own golf course, as another image on the screen showed thousands of Americans in line at food banks across the nation.

Heroes of 75 years ago fought, and many died for the preservation of America and its Constitution.

Now we bear witness to elected GOP toadies scared to defy an autocrat and bully because they fear an adverse tweet.