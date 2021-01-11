Letter to the Editor: Teachers facing public health threats

In response to the letter "Priorities" (Jan. 2), our governor continues to put pressure on school districts to open in person despite the direct threat to the health and safety of our teachers and students.

I believe teachers have every right to be in tier two of the vaccine program, especially since we reside in a state doing an exceptionally poor job of managing this crisis.

If they're essential enough to be in person with our kids, they're essential enough to get the vaccine.

Jes McCutchen, Tulsa

