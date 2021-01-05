Letter to the Editor: Teachers deserve to be prioritized to fully open schools

I am a retired public school teacher, and I just turned 68 years old on Dec. 9.

There was a recent letter to the editor expressing dismay that teachers were moved up in priority for the COVID-19 vaccination ("Keep teachers in line for vaccine at phase 3," Dec. 28).

As the Tulsa World accurately pointed out in an editor's note, teachers did not supplant those 65 years of age and older but were placed in the same category.

Here's my take on this.

If you've lived as long as 65 years or more and you begrudge a younger person who educates tomorrow's adults getting a shot so they may more safely go about their business, you should examine your priorities.

I'll let a young teacher take my place in line if that's what it takes to keep our schools open so the younger folks, teachers and students alike, can meet together for in-person instruction.

There's no substitute for it.