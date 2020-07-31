After reading about teachers being apprehensive and worried about returning to the classrooms this autumn, I realized that although they have a difficult and demanding job, some have no critical thinking skills ("'Is it worth it?': Area teachers worry about returning to classrooms during height of pandemic uncertainty," June 27).
I was struck by a comment that teachers could earn the same salary working at Reasor's.
While that may be true, it completely ignores that Reasor's employees have worked the last few months being exposed to a larger number of people potentially more toxic than school-age children.
Also grocery employees do not usually get a three-month break for summer, spring break or two weeks for the holidays.
