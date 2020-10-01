Letter to the Editor: Supreme reason to vote this year

With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Jim Inhofe are spreading misleading information to the American voters for the immediate need to confirm a replacement.

Prior to the 2016 election, McConnell said, “There should not be a hearing or a vote for President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination prior to a presidential election.”

And there wasn’t one.

Now four years later, those same Republicans Senators have a similar situation.

But now they’ve moved the goal posts to justify their recent decision to confirm another conservative candidate.

When asked about this decision, McConnell said, “It’s the Senate’s Constitutional duty to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.”

It appears the only possible reason for this fast-track confirmation is to ensure Trump is reelected president, and if the election results are contested, the Supreme Court may have to decide the winner again.

The Republican Senate is confident it has the votes to confirm Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.