Letter to the Editor: Supreme Court ruling wasn't suspicious or surprising

I am a Tulsa lawyer. I am troubled that most people won’t understand the recent Supreme Court’s decision in the Texas lawsuit because the Supreme Court’s order used flowery legal terms.

But the decision itself is actually very simple. Here’s the deal:

The U.S. Constitution allows a state to sue another state directly in the Supreme Court. One example of this kind of lawsuit is where there is a boundary dispute between the two states.

For example, Texas and Oklahoma both claimed land along the Red River. The Supreme Court decided the ownership question. That really happened in 1923.

Property ownership was not what this case was about.

Instead, Texas asked to challenge four other states’ election laws and practices. That’s different because the U.S. Constitution makes each state responsible for its own election laws and procedures.

So one state can’t legally complain about how another state holds its elections.

Here’s a comparison that helps explain this situation.

The Texas lawsuit is like the Dallas Cowboys asking the NFL commissioner to say that the Kansas City Chiefs should have hired a different quarterback.