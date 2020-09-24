Letter to the Editor: Supreme Court push indicates poor Trump reelection

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell epitomizes all that is wrong with politics.

Four years ago, he insisted that the Supreme Court nomination must wait until the election is over.

This year, he is just as adamant that the nomination must be approved before the election. Has he no conscience?

This also gives a pretty good indication of what he thinks about President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

Frank Pacenza, Cleveland

