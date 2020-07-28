The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act would close the loopholes from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that excluded millions of American workers, including front-line essential workers, from accessing paid leave.
Without paid leave, workers are more likely to go to work sick for fear of losing their jobs and put their own health and health of their families at risk.
As our country faces the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, many workers are struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford to lose a paycheck.
After the pandemic forced the closure of schools and child-care centers, it meant I would have to shoulder the responsibilities of a full-day of household chores and child care duties.
As the economy slowly begins to reopen and I prepare to return to work, it’s mothers like me —without safe child care — who will suffer the most without access to paid leave.
Child-care centers across the country are unable to reopen safely while many are teetering on the brink of closure.
Without someone to watch over my children, I simply cannot return to work. Leaving my young child at home is just not an option.
Luckily, the U.S. House passed the HEROES Act, and it would expand emergency paid leave to millions more workers to give us the ability to stay at home to care for our children in the absence of school and child care.
Our senators should follow and support the paid-leave provision in the HEROES Act now.
Mercedes Lackey, Claremore
