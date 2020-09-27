Letter to the Editor: Support a local free press

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was born and raised in Tulsa and still live here. I am so very glad we still have a free press.

I constantly hear President Donald Trump say "hoax" or "fake news."

I read the opinion section recently, then I read it again.

Thank you for the column by Rex Huppke ("Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse and Kenosha's vivid example of American racism,") Aug. 29. It assured me that we still have a free press in Tulsa via the Tulsa World newspaper.

Everyone may not agree with Huppke, but many of us do and were glad to see what he said expressed so well.

I don't think we really appreciate that we are truly privileged to read different opinions without censorship.

It's one of the most important freedoms we enjoy in this country.

