Letter to the Editor: Sudden shift in how the media are viewed

For the last 75 years, the cornerstone of news reporting included the Washington Post, Time Magazine, Newsweek, the Public Broadcasting System and the major networks of ABC, CBS and NBC.

All of a sudden, in the last four years, those have become fake news.

Former anchors Sam Donaldson, Tom Brokaw and others have come out of retirement to warn of these attacks on the press.

Who do you believe, your lying eyes or President Donald Trump?

