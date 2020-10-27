 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Success requires application

One day, a couple months back, I got caught by a pop up rain storm, while in River Parks. Taking shelter under the overpass, a man in his 20s started to talk to me, and the first thing he wanted to know was what kind of car I drive.

I told him that it's an old Camaro but in showroom condition.

He said, " You must know a lot about cars," and I said I did to a certain extent.

He ask, "What kind of work do you do?"

I said that I'm retired and disabled, but I was a field engineer and master electrician.

He said, "It paid good, too"

I said, "Not always."

My young friend looked a little taken aback by that. Then I said, "You have to apply what you have learned."

"Oh," was his reply.

I suppose that there are many people out there who have lives and jobs that don't require that. But the world is changing rapidly, and the need for people to have certain knowledge and skills and the ability to apply it will remain in demand for well into the future.

Applications is a much more complex word, and it means a lot more than just what a tech might imply!

Emmett Smith, Tulsa

