When I retired to Oklahoma to be near my daughter and granddaughters, my teacher daughter begged me to sign up to be a substitute in Broken Arrow.
Due to a shortage of teachers and substitutes, many classes had to double up. I have enjoyed substituting for the past eight years.
However, if schools open up this fall, I will not be substituting. I am sure many teachers will catch the virus, and substitutes will be in high demand.
Due to lung cancer, I only have one lung and can't afford to catch the COVID-19 virus.
I am sure that with the lack of teachers and very few, if any, substitutes, the schools will again be forced to close.
I see that the pediatricians are saying that staying home will be worse for the children than the virus. Schools, it seems, are healthy in many other ways they say.
If this is true, they why do we allow homeschooling?
William Luther, Broken Arrow
