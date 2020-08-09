Tulsa City Council recently heard from City Attorney David O'Meilia that it is illegal to use our city streets as murals, in this case the Black Lives Matter sign.
This is the correct decision, and the only decision our community should be in agreement.
I do not know a person who doesn't agree with the BLM position that the police action against George Floyd was unjustified. I trust justice will be served.
However, beyond that, there is much in the BLM movement not so agreeable to many.
The movement appears to be focused on a somewhat narrow and radical political position against law enforcement mechanisms, especially, but not limited to, the police.
So, while narrow in focus, it is potentially very dangerous in its attacks against our system of justice.
Our system was never perfect and has continually evolved for the better. But it is still recognized by most as the fairest system in the world and includes many prominent Black lives in all levels of leadership.
If our city streets are political murals, what is to keep somebody from painting right over the BLM symbol with a donkey or an elephant?
Our city leaders have correctly decided against allowing permanent political statements to adorn our streets whenever some group decides to do it.
It is not a personal attack on Black lives, it is just a common-sense decision.
