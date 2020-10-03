Letter to the Editor: Strangers stopping to help

Recently, I went to the Walgreens drugstore near 31st and Sheridan Road to pick up some prescriptions.

As I was walking out, I lost my balance, fell on the concrete and unable to get up by myself.

Fortunately two gentlemen, one named Linn Bishop and the other was Mike, whose last name I can’t place, came to my rescue and helped me up.

I was bleeding profusely. The store manager, Tiffany Dixon, came out and treated my wounds.

I was then able to drive myself home. I just wanted to express my deep appreciation to all the people who helped me.

With all the bad and contentious news on our daily menu, I thought it might be refreshing to hear something positive for a change.

