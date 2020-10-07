Letter to the Editor: Stop with the misinformation and get specific about issues

The guest editorial column by Kay C. James, spokesperson for Heritage Foundation, was a disturbing example of spreading fear and over-the-top right-wing misinformation ("After more than 230 years, our nation's Constitution is threatened from within," Sept. 16).

Is the left wing really “promoting Marxism and teaching students to despise the Constitution and to despise America’s entire founding through propaganda?”

Isn’t that statement a shameful example of propaganda? Would the writer like to be given the scary label of fascist?

Democrats are not against capitalism; they just do not want laissez faire capitalism.

They want democratic capitalism and to “promote and protect the General Welfare,” as promised in the preface of our Constitution.

It is time for both parties to avoid deceitful generalizations, which should be replaced by specific suggestions of how to make things better.

Unreasonable, emotional and personal attacks are getting more than tiresome.