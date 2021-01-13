Letter to the Editor: Stop whining about losing the election

Sen. James Lankford surely cannot be taxed deciding how to answer his constituents when they ask what happened and how we can fix it?

What happened is that democracy worked. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got more votes (popular and electoral) than President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Lankford's job is to defend the Constitution and to educate his constituents, not to coddle and enable disgruntled people who don’t like this election’s result.

This is democracy in action: Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose.

Let’s celebrate our right to vote instead of whining.

