Living in a rural area, it's always very disappointing to see the trash people dump on the roadside.

What is truly sad, however, is leaving dead animals. It's inhumane and completely disrespectful, not just to the people who drive by it daily, but to the animal as well.

There's got to be a better way.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.