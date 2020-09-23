Letter to the Editor: Stop the rhetoric

In the letter "Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his international work (Sept. 18)," the writer supports President Donald Trump and condemns former President Barack Obama.
The opinion is that candidate Joe Biden "is a puppet who wouldn't last long." If that was the extent of his letter, I would not comment. But the remainder of the letter deserves a response
It goes on a tirade about Democrats in general. The attack gets sidetracked when blaming Democrats for "endless wars that serve only to enrich the fat cats who now are all Democrats."
Apparently, it is forgotten that it was Republican George W. Bush who instigated the Iraq War that lasted from March 20, 2003, to December 11, 2011, when Obama was president.
These are the positions causing the terrible divide in Washington, D.C. While most of us complain about Republicans and Democrats not working together in Congress like they used to, there is a good reason for this.
Washington does not stand a chance to try to get things right with the rigid "my party is good; the other one is evil" position of many of the voters.
Until we stop this rhetoric, the mess in our government — federal and state — will continue to grow.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
