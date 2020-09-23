 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Stop the rhetoric

Letter to the Editor: Stop the rhetoric

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

 Patrick Semansky

In the letter "Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his international work (Sept. 18)," the writer supports President Donald Trump and condemns former President Barack Obama.

The opinion is that candidate Joe Biden "is a puppet who wouldn't last long." If that was the extent of his letter, I would not comment. But the remainder of the letter deserves a response

It goes on a tirade about Democrats in general. The attack gets sidetracked when blaming Democrats for "endless wars that serve only to enrich the fat cats who now are all Democrats."

Apparently, it is forgotten that it was Republican George W. Bush who instigated the Iraq War that lasted from March 20, 2003, to December 11, 2011, when Obama was president.

These are the positions causing the terrible divide in Washington, D.C. While most of us complain about Republicans and Democrats not working together in Congress like they used to, there is a good reason for this.

Washington does not stand a chance to try to get things right with the rigid "my party is good; the other one is evil" position of many of the voters.

Until we stop this rhetoric, the mess in our government — federal and state — will continue to grow.

John L. Harlan, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News