Letter to the Editor: Stop the bully behavior in politics to save our communities

Oklahoma has given my family and I a great deal of opportunities.

Although we’ve had plenty of opportunities to move, we’ve chosen to stay here because of the wonderful people that make up our community: People with different cultures, socio-economic backgrounds and often opposing political views.

It is shameful to see elected officials so desperate to retain power they'll say just about anything to keep their seat.

In Sen. Jim Inhofe's latest ad, he tells his opponent Abby Broyles, a journalist and attorney, she doesn’t belong in Oklahoma and should move to California because she has opposing political views.

Having different views than the senator doesn't mean people should leave the state. One party doesn't have a monopoly of who gets to call themselves Oklahomans.

Ever since I came to Oklahoma, I’ve spent my entire career working to retain and recruit talent, capital and businesses to the state, even if their politics are different than mine.

We already have a hard time retaining and recruiting talent and businesses because of this narcissistic view that in order to fit in you must subdue to one party.