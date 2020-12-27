Letter to the Editor: Stop Medicaid managed care

Gov. Kevin Stitt is implementing managed care for Medicaid, which would have negative effects to many Oklahomans.

Oklahoma is currently ranked fourth in the nation for states with the best Medicaid programs. Our state’s per Medicaid beneficiary costs rank one-third to half of many other states.

Why would we want to change that?

A conversion to managed care would be a huge step in the wrong direction. This makes the third time Oklahoma has tried this terrible idea.

Managed care will cost Oklahoma more money, result in increased barriers to services and lead to more use of expensive hospital and emergency services.

Managed care will add an additional layer of administrative costs. Government will still need to have to conduct oversight, requiring government administration costs.

Managed care must and will make a profit. This is an additional cost to health care over and above the added administrative costs of a managed care company.

Managed care officials have said they will not reduce reimbursement rates because Oklahoma rates are already as low as the health care system can bare.