The White House Task Force’s dire assessment of the virus situation in Oklahoma is, “A political statement either against the president or our state”, said Gov. Kevin Stitt (“Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a 'plateau' in downplaying surge, "Aug. 1).
Yes, that's what it is. It has nothing to do with our average of new COVID-19 cases doubling in the last three weeks.
It certainly couldn’t be because our positive test rate is over the 5% considered a danger zone.
It’s just those dratted Democrats trying to make us look bad.
There is no need to implement any of the suggestions offered by the task force. Even a statewide mandate for masks — an easy, cheap, proven mitigator against the virus — is a bridge too far.
We should adhere to President Donald Trump’s dictates maintaining business as usual. Let’s follow in the footsteps of Georgia, Florida, Texas and Arizona.
We too can become an out-of-control hot spot.
All we have to do is do nothing.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video