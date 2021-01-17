Letter to the Editor: Stitt shows lack of empathy for teachers

I found Gov. Kevin Stitt’s thoughts on education rather disturbing. Both of my children are in education.

My daughter teaches kindergarten in Broken Arrow, and my son is a high school principal in Iowa. Both have had governors who refuse to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorse face-to-face schools.

They cite low infection rates with students but ignore infection rates of teachers.

Both my son and daughter caught COVID-19. Both were extremely ill for more than 10 days, but luckily neither had to go to the emergency room.

My daughter infected her husband and daughters.

I am 74 with only one lung due to lung cancer. And my wife has blood pressure and diabetic conditions.

Our daughter has been a true blessing during this pandemic. She stayed away for three weeks to protect us.

I am very disheartened that Stitt and so many others have so little respect for this wonderful profession.

These people obviously do not do it for the money.

My daughter has spent hundreds and more of her own money for the needs of her students.