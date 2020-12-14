Letter to the Editor: Stitt shows hypocrisy with latest education board kerfuffle

Gov. Kevin Stitt has presented us with a perfect example of political hypocrisy.

He complains that his nomination of Melissa Crabtree to the state Board of Education was opposed by people who “only value the voices of teachers when they are willing to fall in line with their political agendas.”

Yet, that is precisely the reason the governor fired Kurt Bollenbach from the board in the first place.

Regardless of the merits, or otherwise, of Bollenbach's and Crabtree’s positions, the governor cannot expect an apolitical response to his own political agenda.

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded his nomination of Melissa Crabtree at her request.

