Letter to the Editor: Stitt needs to involved marginalized people in decision about Medicaid

Why is Gov. Kevin Stitt rushing to privatize $7 billion in Medicaid hospital, and outpatient health and mental health services when the Oklahoma Health Care Authority provides high-quality care with only 3% to 4% in administrative overhead?

His plan allows private companies to charge up to 15% for their overhead and profit, more than three times what taxpayers pay OHCA.

Stitt admits he’s a businessman without knowledge of state government history and processes.

That’s probably why he hasn’t heard about the state’s failed experiment with privatized managed care from 1993 to 2004.

This proved statewide managed care was not feasible "…following years of ineffective provider retention, the need for higher provider reimbursements and the demand from (managed care organizations) for an 18% rate increase,” according the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

The Legislature attempted managed care again for Medicaid’s “aged, blind and disabled” populations in 2015 but gave up due to “inevitable harm to providers.”

It’s a fact: There’s not much profit in providing health care to Oklahoma’s poorest citizens.