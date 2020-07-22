During Gov. Kevin Stitts’ press conference announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, he repeatedly bragged that Oklahomans had “flattened the curve," and he was not going to mandate wearing masks.
I’d like to know what curve he’s looking at, the graphs don't resemble flattening to me.
Also, why is he so opposed to masks, when the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts are highly recommending the use of masks?
