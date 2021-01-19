Letter to the Editor: Stitt could have done more to protect teachers from COVID-19

I listened to Gov. Kevin Stitt's comments last week about opening the schools and protecting our kids. What a waste of time!

If he was serious, he would need get the vaccine to every school employee.

If he had done that initially, all would have their second shot and all would be protected.

Then he wouldn't have to tear down schools that are trying to protect kids and staff.

Kay Brown, Tulsa

Editor's note: The Stitt administration raised the vaccinaiton priority of teachers in December.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.