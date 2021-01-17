Letter to the Editor: Stitt bullies local school districts by giving incomplete data

Gov. Kevin Stitt has again proven he perpetuates half-truths and refuses to do the work for safe in-person learning for students and teachers.
In his recent communications, Stitt has continued bullying schools to reinstate in-person instruction without needed support ("Stitt announces new school quarantine policy to increase in-person learning; not all state education leaders on board," Jan. 13).
Ranging from his inability to enact a mask mandate to eliminating quarantine time for school exposure, Stitt now uses cherry-picked data as a form of manipulation to suit his agenda.
In his citation from the journal Pediatrics, Stitt highlighted incomplete statistics while ignoring the parameters and limitations of the study.
The governor stated that 99.96% of students did not catch COVID-19 at school and that there were zero child-to-adult transmissions.
He used these data to justify a return to in-person instruction while failing to acknowledge that the study was conducted in schools using hybrid instruction where students attended in-person classes only two days each week.
This study also took place in North Carolina which, at the time of the study, frequently had half the number of COVID-19 cases present in Oklahoma currently.
These are not comparable scenarios.
In another Stitt omission, the schools in the study implemented a quarantine period for all exposures paired with contact tracing.
With Oklahoma’s lack of contact tracing paired with the removal of some exposure quarantine protocols, the data Stitt is using to promote his agenda becomes irrelevant.
In a time of great need in Oklahoma, Stitt has shown his lack of scientific literacy and empathy for others.
