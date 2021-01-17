Letter to the Editor: Stitt bullies local school districts by giving incomplete data

Gov. Kevin Stitt has again proven he perpetuates half-truths and refuses to do the work for safe in-person learning for students and teachers.

In his recent communications, Stitt has continued bullying schools to reinstate in-person instruction without needed support ("Stitt announces new school quarantine policy to increase in-person learning; not all state education leaders on board," Jan. 13).

Ranging from his inability to enact a mask mandate to eliminating quarantine time for school exposure, Stitt now uses cherry-picked data as a form of manipulation to suit his agenda.

In his citation from the journal Pediatrics, Stitt highlighted incomplete statistics while ignoring the parameters and limitations of the study.

The governor stated that 99.96% of students did not catch COVID-19 at school and that there were zero child-to-adult transmissions.