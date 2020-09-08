Letter to the Editor: Stitt and Trump prolonging pandemic

If the leadership in Oklahoma would be brave enough to do what city leaders have done by enacting a mask ordinance and by listening to health experts who tell us that masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing will help to eliminate the spread of the coronavirus, Oklahoma’s numbers of hospital patients and death would go down significantly.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s leadership is sorely lacking and causing Oklahoma COVID-19 numbers to keep rising.
The governor’s insistence that people should take personal responsibility is hiding his head in the sand and not listening to health experts. President Donald Trump has done the same thing on a national level.
They profess to be strong leaders, but it is their weakness prolonging this pandemic, especially until a safe vaccine becomes available.
Proof that mask-wearing and other sanitizing practices help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is evidenced by the numbers of non-Tulsans occupying Tulsa hospital beds.
Community leaders in the surrounding areas also have not provided the leadership needed by making wearing masks a priority.
Shame on all such leaders; they are contributing to poor health, needless deaths and economic downturns as their residents are not taking personal responsibility.
Sandra Tilkin, Tulsa
