After reading the column from J.D. Colbert about monuments, I realized there was a lot I didn't know ("Monuments are about power, not history," July 6).
"Who gets honored in public places is about power, not history."
I never knew Will Rogers was so powerful. How many statues of him are there in Oklahoma?
The Tulsa Driller means oil field workers are obviously very powerful (we appreciate what they do ).
The Seed Sower on University of Oklahoma campus doesn't look like he has a lot of power.
The Guardian that sits atop our capitol building is a pretty prominent place. He must have really been powerful.
Was St. Francis a very powerful person? There are some powerful guys with the National Firefighters Memorial, always asking for more power.
Of course we do know that Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops are very powerful.
If Colbert has a problem with Andrew Jackson, say it and explain why his statues should be removed.
But there are some pretty good people, honored in public places, who had little or no power, and aren't asking for any.
