Letter to the Editor: Standing at a critical moment in history

One million, three-hundred-fifty-four thousand, six-hundred-sixty-four.
That's an estimate of U.S. military who have given their lives to protect the U.S. Constitution.
These are fellow citizens who have cared enough to put everything on the line to protect the right for all of us to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
They didn't want to give up life itself, but they knew that their lives were at stake, and they were willing to risk it anyway. Because it mattered.
It mattered because ours was the first and most critical test of whether a new nation conceived in liberty can long endure.
Endurance is not automatic.
We are not experiencing a routine repetition of our four-year election cycle. We are at a critical moment in democracy.
We are going to determine whether this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the Earth.
If our president can corrupt the election by disabling the Post Office, that is exactly what will happen.
