Letter to the Editor: Standing against Trump's comments on ballots, transition of power

President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Each member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation must repudiate President Donald Trump’s recent comments concerning mail-in ballots and the transition of power are the latest in years of the president’s abhorrent behavior.

This is not about party affiliation or agenda. The concern is the law.

These comments display antipathy to the most basic of American principles, such as the rule of law and the Constitution.

We all must stand against them.

It is the great shame of our time that our leaders cannot put adherence to these principles above their petty partisan politics.

Taylor Burke, Tulsa

